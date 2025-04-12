Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Sarepta Therapeutics makes up 2.6% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,829,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after buying an additional 44,306 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16,717.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 84,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,187.68. This trade represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

SRPT stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $173.25.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

