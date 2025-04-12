EVR Research LP Makes New $12.63 Million Investment in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 800,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,632,000. Orion comprises 4.2% of EVR Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,461,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 602,080 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Orion by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,922,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 320,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,747,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,588,000 after purchasing an additional 188,131 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Orion by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,692,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,721,000 after purchasing an additional 46,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Orion from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Orion from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Orion Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:OEC opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $661.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.25. Orion S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $26.05.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Orion had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Insider Activity at Orion

In other news, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $43,131.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 79,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,705.14. This represents a 4.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Orion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.