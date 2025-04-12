EVR Research LP Makes New Investment in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. Rigetti Computing makes up 0.9% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGTI. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $2,729,851.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,094,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. This trade represents a 24.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.41. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rigetti Computing Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

