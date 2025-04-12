EVR Research LP Sells 670,000 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

EVR Research LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 670,000 shares during the quarter. EVR Research LP’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Stoneridge by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

NYSE SRI opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.95 million, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.26. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.36). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

