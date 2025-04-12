ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 65,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BlackSky Technology stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKSY. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BlackSky Technology from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

