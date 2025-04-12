ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,181 Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UI opened at $307.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.31. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.24 and a 1-year high of $469.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.31.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 296.82% and a net margin of 20.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

In related news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total transaction of $347,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,407.16. The trade was a 28.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 93.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

