ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 75,952 Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,952 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enhabit by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Enhabit by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 31,412 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enhabit during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Enhabit during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enhabit by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Enhabit Price Performance

EHAB opened at $7.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $390.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $10.84.

Enhabit Profile



Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

