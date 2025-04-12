ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance
NASDAQ BWIN opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -66.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.68. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $55.82.
In other news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 34,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,403,718.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,781.78. This represents a 27.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 15,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $625,425.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,167.66. This trade represents a 54.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,836 shares of company stock worth $5,330,639. 20.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.
