ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 12,598 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,598 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,246,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,124,000 after buying an additional 193,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,801,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,287,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,783,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,789,000 after purchasing an additional 147,081 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on VRNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Varonis Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.53.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average is $47.16. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

