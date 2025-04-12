ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 194,355 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 240.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,355 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIND. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nextdoor

In related news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,005.40. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KIND stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $576.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $65.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KIND shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

