ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,097,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $29,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brunswick by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 269,413 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $16,400,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 769,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,798,000 after purchasing an additional 232,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W downgraded Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.
Brunswick Price Performance
BC opened at $44.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $88.14.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brunswick Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.53%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,949.65. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
