ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 278,658 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,522,000 after purchasing an additional 768,891 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

RC stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is -18.94%.

In related news, insider Adam Zausmer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,989.10. This trade represents a 3.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

RC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Ready Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

