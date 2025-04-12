ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 1,120 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $806.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 49.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBSI. Raymond James initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

