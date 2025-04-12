ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 8,690 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $150,000.

In other news, Director Ashwini Gupta purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $1,404,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,505.90. This represents a 70.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashish Masih purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.14 per share, for a total transaction of $702,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 322,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,324,005.56. The trade was a 6.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $29.32 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. The company has a market cap of $694.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.05). Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $265.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECPG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

