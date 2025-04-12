Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Director Sells C$131,248.49 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2025

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UNGet Free Report) Director Renzo Barazzuol sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.99, for a total value of C$131,248.49.

Renzo Barazzuol also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 21st, Renzo Barazzuol sold 19,200 shares of Extendicare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$250,465.92.
  • On Friday, March 14th, Renzo Barazzuol sold 3,200 shares of Extendicare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$41,675.84.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Extendicare Inc has a 12-month low of C$6.18 and a 12-month high of C$10.90.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc (Extendicare) is a provider of post-acute and long-term senior care services. The Company offering post-acute, rehabilitative therapies and long-term care through its network of owned and operated senior care centers that include nursing centers in the United States and nursing centers in Canada.

