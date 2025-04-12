Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Scotiabank

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XOM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.95.

NYSE:XOM opened at $103.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,453,000 after buying an additional 521,932 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 50.5% during the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 3,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

