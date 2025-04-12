F M Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $236.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.9 %

PKG stock opened at $188.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.77 and a 200-day moving average of $220.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.99%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

