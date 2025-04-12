F M Investments LLC Buys Shares of 123,305 Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 123,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 973.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.20. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $13.79.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $176.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. Analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott Lish sold 27,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $315,434.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 867,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,608.73. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 58,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $624,210.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 502,311 shares in the company, valued at $5,379,750.81. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 337,083 shares of company stock worth $3,825,680. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATEC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

