F M Investments LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

F M Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,939 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 220,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 148.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 141,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 29,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.09. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.9319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

