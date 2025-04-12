F M Investments LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

F M Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,635 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 85,805 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 517.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in SM Energy by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,854 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 6,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In related news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,591.76. The trade was a 91.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.75.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $852.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.44 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SM. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

