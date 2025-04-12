F M Investments LLC Invests $1.19 Million in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,507,000 after purchasing an additional 823,333 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $745,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $89,673.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $320,756.85. The trade was a 21.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $40,132.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,137.92. This trade represents a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,169 shares of company stock worth $242,686. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

