F M Investments LLC Purchases 199 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

F M Investments LLC increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,756,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 733,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,085,000 after acquiring an additional 580,967 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 114,444.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,809,000 after acquiring an additional 342,189 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of KLA by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,455,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,926,000 after purchasing an additional 292,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of KLA by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 357,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,145,000 after purchasing an additional 226,041 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $670.22 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $705.57 and its 200-day moving average is $694.74. The company has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.60%.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price target (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $850.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.28.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

