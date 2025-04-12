F M Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

F M Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,159,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,679,000 after buying an additional 46,697 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 367,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 19,893 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 240,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 89,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 29,421 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO opened at $56.68 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $60.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

