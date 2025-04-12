F M Investments LLC Takes $574,000 Position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

F M Investments LLC bought a new position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at $51,496,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,788,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,371,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 4,382.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,626,000 after purchasing an additional 249,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GeneDx by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,337,000 after purchasing an additional 156,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WGS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GeneDx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 1.93. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $115.60.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.24 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $36,200.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,212.20. This trade represents a 7.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $130,041.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,975.76. The trade was a 29.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,780 shares of company stock worth $12,907,437 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

