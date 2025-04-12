FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lowered its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $425.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $444.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.46. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.69 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.90.

Get Our Latest Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.