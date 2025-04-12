Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Raised to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

FRFHF stock opened at $1,434.79 on Thursday. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $1,027.00 and a 12 month high of $1,519.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,411.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,369.74.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $50.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $43.72 by $6.70. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 166.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

