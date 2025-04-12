Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.
Fairfax Financial Stock Up 3.4 %
Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $50.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $43.72 by $6.70. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 166.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
