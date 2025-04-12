Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCI. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in HCI Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HCI opened at $146.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.12. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.65 and a 52-week high of $151.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $3.06. The business had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.11 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 34.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

