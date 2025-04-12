Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 37,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGI opened at $24.66 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.13.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,942.72. The trade was a 40.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

