Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,835 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,889 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,938,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,562,412,000 after purchasing an additional 408,088 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Shell by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,982,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,123,000 after acquiring an additional 238,705 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,023,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,352,000 after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,045,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,772,000 after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Shell by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,491,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,442,000 after purchasing an additional 31,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Up 3.8 %

SHEL opened at $62.05 on Friday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $187.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.20.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

