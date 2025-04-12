Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.52 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 78,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 49,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $459.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $470.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $515.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 28.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Baird R W lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.26.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

