Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.68 Million Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,472 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $42,316,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 34,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,542,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 923.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,724,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

