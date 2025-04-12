Federated Hermes Inc. Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 201,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 112,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 418.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE UTI opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $30.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,360.03. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,017.85. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,427 shares of company stock worth $2,575,729 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

