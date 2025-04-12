Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 532,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,635 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 249.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 205,705 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1,335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 180,522 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 6,544.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 114,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $21.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alignment Healthcare

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $461,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,665,456.34. This trade represents a 5.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $408,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,606,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,858,980.17. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,981,855 shares of company stock worth $30,590,612. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.