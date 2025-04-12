Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 13,322.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,104 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Veracyte by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Veracyte by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCYT. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $31.80 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

