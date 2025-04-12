Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 7,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 40,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 68,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.29 and a 52-week high of $78.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.28.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.