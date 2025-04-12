Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,912 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,110,000 after purchasing an additional 112,536 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AXIS Capital

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,234,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $199,999,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,543,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,613,715. The trade was a 32.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AXS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on AXIS Capital from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXS

AXIS Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE AXS opened at $92.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.67. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $101.42.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.25%.

About AXIS Capital

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.