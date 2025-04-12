FIL Ltd Grows Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

FIL Ltd raised its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,196,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $12,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $3.65 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $381.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on RVNC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RVNC

Revance Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.