FIL Ltd Grows Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,838.75. The trade was a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $2,437,470.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,308,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,353,860.68. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,554 in the last ninety days. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Stock Up 0.8 %

Pegasystems stock opened at $68.23 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.47.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 6.63%. Equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.36.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

