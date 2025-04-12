FIL Ltd Increases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,527 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,605,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,492,000 after acquiring an additional 986,366 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,707,000 after acquiring an additional 859,333 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,971,000 after purchasing an additional 756,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $50,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

