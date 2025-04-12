FIL Ltd Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,680 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,492 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,998,201,000 after acquiring an additional 578,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,930,965,000 after purchasing an additional 464,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,670,565,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,753,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,452,000 after purchasing an additional 363,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,271,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $837,951,000 after purchasing an additional 657,529 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

TJX stock opened at $128.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.66. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $129.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

