FIL Ltd Sells 960,249 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 686,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 960,249 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $18,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $917,523,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,804,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,729,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,819,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $334,381,000 after buying an additional 2,650,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,465,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,968,000 after buying an additional 2,395,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $26.43 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $478,980.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 825,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,970,599.72. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

