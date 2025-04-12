Financial Analysis: Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) versus Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) and Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fresnillo and Osisko Gold Royalties

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresnillo 0 1 0 2 3.33 Osisko Gold Royalties 0 3 4 0 2.57

Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.07%. Given Osisko Gold Royalties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Osisko Gold Royalties is more favorable than Fresnillo.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresnillo $2.71 billion 3.54 $233.91 million N/A N/A Osisko Gold Royalties $191.16 million 21.84 -$35.81 million $0.09 248.32

This table compares Fresnillo and Osisko Gold Royalties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Gold Royalties.

Profitability

This table compares Fresnillo and Osisko Gold Royalties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A Osisko Gold Royalties 8.50% 7.94% 6.94%

Risk and Volatility

Fresnillo has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Fresnillo pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Osisko Gold Royalties pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Osisko Gold Royalties pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Osisko Gold Royalties beats Fresnillo on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas. It also leases mining equipment; produces gold/silver doré bars; and provides administrative services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Fresnillo plc operates as a subsidiary of Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada. In addition, it is involved in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. It primarily explores for precious metals, including gold, silver, diamond, and others. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

