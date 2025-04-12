Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Director Buys C$78,000.00 in Stock

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) Director Mike Andrade purchased 10,000 shares of Firan Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00.
Mike Andrade also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 27th, Mike Andrade acquired 4,000 shares of Firan Technology Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,320.00.
Firan Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE:FTG opened at C$7.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.35. Firan Technology Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.92. The company has a market cap of C$201.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Firan Technology Group
Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.
