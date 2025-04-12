First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCF. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

NYSE:FCF opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth about $244,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1,385.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,684 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 221,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 40,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

