First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 74.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $46.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

