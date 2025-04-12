First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,821 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 68,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,624 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 377,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $49.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

