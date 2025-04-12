First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,276,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,903,164 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $214,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 58,088 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,798,000 after purchasing an additional 747,101 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FR. Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.77.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 81.65%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

