First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stake Boosted by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Read Our Latest Report on FR

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.