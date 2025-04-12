First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.49 and last traded at $40.70, with a volume of 534785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
