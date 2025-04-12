First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.49 and last traded at $40.70, with a volume of 534785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

